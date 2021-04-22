Post-election audit report on Michigan’s election released

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday the Michigan Bureau of Elections released its report on the 250 post-election audits conducted across the state.

The report affirms the accuracy and integrity of Michigan’s November 2020 election.

“The audits are concrete evidence that November’s election was fair, secure and accurate, and that the results reflect the will of Michigan voters,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Legislators should be working to build on this success, rather than seeking to undo the policies that made it possible.”

In light of accusations of voter fraud, the report highlighted the ethical, bipartisan and transparent nature of the audits. The audits were conducted by Republican, Democratic and nonpartisan officials across the state, and served as further evidence debunking lingering conspiracy theories about the election.

Election officials audited the ballots cast for president in Antrim County, which briefly produced inaccurate unofficial results on election night in November. There they found that the Dominion machines used there accurately counted ballots throughout the county. Officials also conducted a statewide audit exercise, by hand-counting votes cast for president on more than 18,000 ballots randomly selected across the state, which affirmed the outcome of the presidential election as previously determined by counting machines.

The investigation got more detailed than counting ballots, however. There were audits of absentee ballot-counting boards, which found that significantly more were in balance or explained than had been at the close of the county canvass.

This means that in each of those boards the number of ballots matched the number of names in the poll book, or that the imbalance could be explained in such a way that the counting board would be recountable. The finding underscores the accuracy of the counting boards and that county canvassers needed more time to finish the canvass process.

The full report is available below.

