Advertisement

Positive Parenting: Key to math success for some students may be their peers

By Mallory Anderson
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - English, science, history… When it comes to schoolwork, there’s always one subject that seems to be the toughest to learn. But a university of North Carolina study finds that the key to math success for some children may be through their peers.

It’s called peer-mediated instruction. The scientists trained honor students to tutor students with intellectual disabilities on solving math problems. They found that using visual checklists, pictures with mathematical word problems and reading the problems aloud were effective tutoring techniques to teach their classmates.

For parents, ask your child’s teacher how to involve classroom peers to support your child’s learning.

While this study focused on improving math problem-solving for students with intellectual disabilities --other research supports the value of peer-mediated learning -- among a number of different student populations.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Police investigating crash in Meridian Township that left one dead
Jackson man arrested for possession of child pornography
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly shooting on Climax St
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave

Latest News

A study suggests that turning to classmates for support may be a solution to difficulties...
Positive Parenting: Peers supporting peers
City of East Lansing
East Lansing DDA hosts third Community Art Exhibit in Downtown East Lansing businesses
Teenagers have notoriously erratic sleep behaviors. But for teens with ADHD, research suggests...
Positive Parenting: Teens with ADHD: More ZZZ’s, more A’s?
There are simple ways parents can support science learning at home from a young age.
Positive Parenting: Inspiring little Einsteins with science learning