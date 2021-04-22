Petition to limit governor’s powers could head to court

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Unlock Michigan’s petition to repeal the law Governor Gretchen Whitmer used to issue emergency orders is likely headed to court. That’s because the Board of State Canvassers deadlocked on certifying the petition in a 2-2 vote Thursday.

The vote was down party lines.

Unlock Michigan has been trying to repeal a 1945 law allowing governors to declare a state of emergency without input from the legislature. This is the law Gov. Whitmer was using to issues executive orders last year to control the spread of COVID.

The legislature tried to repeal this law last year but that effort failed. So, Unlock Michigan is trying to get a veto-proof bill before lawmakers.

“538,345 Michigan citizens are exercising their constitutional right to petition government,” said Eric Dotson, Unlock Michigan attorney.

The Michigan Supreme Court said the law was unconstitutional in October, the same day the petition was filed with the bureau of elections. The petition has been challenged several times, including an investigation by the attorney general’s office.

Wednesday, Attorney General Dana Nessel called Unlock Michigan’s petition drive “sleazy,” but determined there wasn’t enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that any crimes were committed.

But, the board’s vice-chair Julie Matuzak, who is a Democrat, wanted the board to launch its own investigation.

“Her report indicates there were a number of folks engaged in, if not outright illegal, certainly questionable activity,” said Matuzak.

Republicans on board opposed the idea of an investigation, calling it a delay tactic.

“I think we could go down many rabbit holes related to what may or may not have happened, but the evidence before us is there are ample signatures and there has been no criminal wrongdoing found,” said Tony Daunt, (R) Board of Canvassers.

The Bureau of Elections recommended the board certify the petition.

Unlock Michigan turned in about 200,000 more signatures than the law requires to get the veto-proof bill to the legislature. The group wants to repeal the law, even after the state supreme court ruled it unconstitutional, because a future court could reverse that ruling.

