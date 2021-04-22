Parents react to Lansing School District cancelling in-person classes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mixed reactions tonight from parents in the Lansing School District, now that they know their children will not be headed back to the classroom this school year.

The district says it’s not comfortable opening its doors right now with the number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

First it was March 22, then March 29 and then April 19. Two days after students were supposed to return to the classroom in the Lansing School District the superintendent announced remote learning will stay in place through June.

For parents like Victoria Singleterry, who considered sending their students to another district, it’s frustrating.

“I’ve been since January talking about transferring my daughter,” Singleterry said. “Then I found out we were supposed to be going back. Then I get hit with this. So now it’s kind of a waste of time to send her out to Webberville when there’s five weeks left.”

Singleterry says her 2nd grader has not had a good experience with virtual learning.

“Our kids aren’t getting any education right now,” Singleterry said.

Nicole martin is the parent of a 6th grader and a kindergartener.

“My son in particular was looking forward to potentially going back at the end of the year to see his friends before the end of the year,” Martin said. “At the same time though, with the numbers where they’re at, we kind of knew that might not happen.”

Lansing School Board President Gabrielle Lawrence says she feels bad it had to come to this.

“We were very hopeful we would be able to return in-person,” Lawrence said. “If you looked at COVID-19 rates a few months ago we thought we were coming out of the woods. But, now we’re right back where we were at the beginning of the pandemic. We’re even worse than we were then.”

“It’s nice to kind of know and not be hanging anymore,” Martin said. “So, he was a little disappointed but at least we’re not left in limbo wondering are we going to go back or are we not?”

While the district says it plans on in-person summer school, Singleterry is doubtful it will happen.

“We’re not getting anywhere right now with online,” Singleterry said. “If they’re not learning it now, how are they going to learn it for the next four to six weeks in summer?”

The district will offer two eight-week summer school sessions to help with learning loss because of the pandemic. Those classes start June 21.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.