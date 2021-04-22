Advertisement

Oklahoma passes bill that can protect drivers who hit protesters

Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law that grants immunity to drivers who unintentionally injure or kill protesters while attempting to flee a riot.

It also stiffens penalties for people who block roadways in an effort to protest.

The bill is a reaction to an incident in Tulsa that involved a clash on the highway between a driver and demonstrators who had spilled out onto the road.

Democrats questioned whether the bill was needed since the driver in the case wasn’t charged.

A group protesting the legislation briefly gained entry to the House Chambers inside the State Capitol in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

The session resumed after the protesters left the Capitol building.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Police investigating crash in Meridian Township that left one dead
Jackson man arrested for possession of child pornography
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly shooting on Climax St
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave

Latest News

Local farmers struggle with harsh cold
Cold weather could threaten Michigan’s crops
Local farmers struggle with harsh cold
Local farmers struggles with harsh cold
Oklahoma bill protects drivers who unintentionally hit protesters
Positive Parenting: Peers supporting peers
Positive Parenting: Key to math success for some students may be their peers