LPD investigating deadly shooting on Climax St

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help after a deadly shooting in Lansing.

Around 10:30 Wednesday night, Lansing Police were called to the 1100 block of Climax Street.

There they say they found a 60-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Officers attempted first aid until the fire department arrived, which is when the victim was declared dead.

Investigators say the motive is unclear but there is no active threat to the public. There is limited suspect information, but any additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this shooting, contact Lansing Police at 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 483-6847, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page or Lansing PD Mobile App.

