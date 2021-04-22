Local dog park and pet spa offers clean fun for our four legged friends

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -As the weather continues to warm up, people may be looking for different ways to get their dogs some exercise and a local pet outfitter is offering several things to help.

Joey’s Pet Outfitters in Williamston offers a 7 acre dog park including a pond and agility park.

After you’ve had the dogs outside for some fun, pamper your pet at Joey’s Self Serve Pet Spa where they provide the shampoo, treats, towels, dryer and an apron for the human.

“We have a four month or annual membership and if people don’t want to do the membership for a long term we do have rental options,” says Owner Mark Marquardt ,”You can rent the dog park for a day or half a day or even after hours on Saturday and Sundays.”

