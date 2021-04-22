Advertisement

Local dog park and pet spa offers clean fun for our four legged friends

Joey’s Pet Outfitters in Williamston has a 7 acre dog park including an agility course and pond
By Holly Harper
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -As the weather continues to warm up, people may be looking for different ways to get their dogs some exercise and a local pet outfitter is offering several things to help.

Joey’s Pet Outfitters in Williamston offers a 7 acre dog park including a pond and agility park.

After you’ve had the dogs outside for some fun, pamper your pet at Joey’s Self Serve Pet Spa where they provide the shampoo, treats, towels, dryer and an apron for the human.

“We have a four month or annual membership and if people don’t want to do the membership for a long term we do have rental options,” says Owner Mark Marquardt ,”You can rent the dog park for a day or half a day or even after hours on Saturday and Sundays.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Police investigating crash in Meridian Township that left one dead
Jackson man arrested for possession of child pornography
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly shooting on Climax St
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave

Latest News

Blubird revised
Blubird revised
Clean Refillery
Clean Refillery shares simple tips to start a ‘low-waste’ lifestyle
Earth Day
Earth Day E
Blubird Kitchen and Design
Spring cleaning ideas for your kitchen