Lansing pilot from World War II has been accounted for

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Robert Parker, 23, of Lansing, Michigan, killed during World War II, was accounted for March 9.

In November 1943, Parker was a pilot assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron, 8th Fighter Group. On Nov. 15, he was piloting a P-40N Warhawk fighter on a patrol mission with seven other P-40s over the Markham River Valley, Papua New Guinea, when he encountered a swarm of enemy aircraft on the southern edge of the Finisterre Range.

After shooting down one enemy aircraft, Parker collided with another, the impact shearing a wing off of each. The P-40 crashed near Sagarak, and it was reported that he did not bail out.

An aerial search of the area found nothing, and Parker was declared missing in action. In November 1944, the War Department issued a presumptive finding of death. He was declared non-recoverable on Sept. 14, 1949.

In 2010, a team of third-party investigators visited an aircraft crash site in Morobe Province where they found a portion of a P-40N tail assembly and part of a possible tail number, both of which matched Parker’s aircraft.

To identify Parker’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as material and circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and Y chromosome DNA (Y-STR) analysis.

Parker’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in the Philippines, along with others still missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

A funeral date and location has yet to be decided.

