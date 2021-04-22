Advertisement

Lansing Clean Up Earth Day set for Saturday

It will take place at Rotary Park and the Brenke Fish Ladder in Old Town.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday is Earth Day, a reminder that people can effect positive change on the environment.

One way to do that is to head to the Lansing Earth Project’s Earth Day Clean Up this weekend.

It will take place at Rotary Park and the Brenke Fish Ladder in Old Town on Saturday.

The public is invited to join at any time.

Both sites will have sanitized supplies for all of their volunteers. They ask that volunteers wear a mask when around others.

The group says this is the first of many cleanups that will happen this year.

