Jackson is kicking off their busy construction season

By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Two long-awaited street construction projects are about to happen in Jackson. On Monday, April 26, Morrell Street and Clinton Street will both close to through traffic so construction crews can begin work to rebuild deteriorating roadways.

This year’s biggest project will bring a new water main, lead service line replacements, sidewalk/curb repairs, and pavement replacement to Morrell Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Greenwood Avenue.

Morrell is a busy residential street that cuts through central Jackson and connects various neighborhoods.

Phase 1 of the project begins on Monday, April 26 and is expected to be completed in July.

Phase 2 will begin after underground infrastructure work is complete and will focus on restoring the roadway. The second phase is expected to wrap up in September, meaning this busy street will be closed to traffic for five months.

Also starting on Monday, April 26 is the effort to rejuvenate Clinton Street. The one-block long residential street in Downtown Jackson will see a new water main, lead service line replacements, curb/sidewalk repairs, and pavement replacement. The project is expected to wrap up in mid-June.

“The City hasn’t forgotten about other deteriorating sections of Morrell, which will see repairs in upcoming construction seasons.” Both streets will be closed to through traffic but will remain open to residents so they can reach homes,” said Aaron Dimick, Public Information Officer for the City of Jackson.

Residents wanting to receive phone and email updates on construction progress should contact Assistant City Engineer Troy White at twhite@cityofjackson.org.

A list of 2021 street construction projects and start dates is available on the City website.

