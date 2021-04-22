Advertisement

IOC Creates Virtual Sports Event

FILE - In this June 3, 2020, photo, the Olympic rings float in the water at sunset in the Odaiba section in Tokyo.
FILE - In this June 3, 2020, photo, the Olympic rings float in the water at sunset in the Odaiba section in Tokyo. The Japanese public is being prepared for the reality of next year's postponed Olympics where athletes are likely to face quarantines, spectators will be fewer, and the delay will cost taxpayers billions of dollars. In the last several weeks, IOC President Thomas Bach has given selected interviews outside Japan and hinted at empty stadiums, quarantines and virus testing.(Eugene Hoshiko | AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File) (WABI)
Published: Apr. 22, 2021
-LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) - A competitive virtual sports event has been launched by the International Olympic Committee. The Olympic Virtual Series will include five sports: baseball, cycling, auto racing, rowing and sailing. It will start May 13 and finish on June 23. The Tokyo Olympics open on July 23. Gaming brands involved in the project include Gran Turismo, Zwift and eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020. The IOC says it hopes to “mobilize virtual sport, esports and gaming enthusiasts all around the world in order to reach new Olympic audiences.”

