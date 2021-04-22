IOC Creates Virtual Sports Event

-LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) - A competitive virtual sports event has been launched by the International Olympic Committee. The Olympic Virtual Series will include five sports: baseball, cycling, auto racing, rowing and sailing. It will start May 13 and finish on June 23. The Tokyo Olympics open on July 23. Gaming brands involved in the project include Gran Turismo, Zwift and eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020. The IOC says it hopes to “mobilize virtual sport, esports and gaming enthusiasts all around the world in order to reach new Olympic audiences.”

