In My View 04/22/2021: The NFL Draft

In My View
In My View
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL draft begins one week from today and as usual what do the Detroit Lions do in the first round? They took defensive back Jeff Okudah a year ago, no big deal, too early and he was injured most of last season—typical. I always say the Lions can choose almost anyone because they need help everywhere. But maybe this is a year to trade down from number seven and get extra picks especially to use on defense since they were so weak there this last season.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

In My View
