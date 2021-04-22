In My View 04/22/2021: The NFL Draft

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL draft begins one week from today and as usual what do the Detroit Lions do in the first round? They took defensive back Jeff Okudah a year ago, no big deal, too early and he was injured most of last season—typical. I always say the Lions can choose almost anyone because they need help everywhere. But maybe this is a year to trade down from number seven and get extra picks especially to use on defense since they were so weak there this last season.

