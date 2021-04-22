In My View 04/22/2021: The Detroit Red Wings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Red Wings made the playoffs 25 straight years and now this will become their fifth straight season to miss out. So general manager Steve Yzerman is dumping bad contracts, adding draft picks and re-tooling the entire team. It is better this year than last year, but late season injuries will prevent any final playoff hopes and next season depends on whether Yzerman can improve the roster significantly in my view.

