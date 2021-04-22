Governor Whitmer’s effort to get all government buildings to run on natural resources by 2050

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer is pledging that all government buildings will run on renewable resources in the next 4 years. This is part of the states effort to get 100% carbon neutral by 2050.

“Climate change is not something that any one of us can tackle on our own. It takes all of us working together to make our shared vision for a cleaner, greener, and more efficient future a reality,” said Whitmer.

Lansing Board of Water & Light has the ability to convert any of their customers to 100% renewable energy and this is apart of their Green Wise Program. It is about a 10% premium, so if you have a 50$ light bill, its going to cost you 55 dollars.

“The price of renewables is coming down and customers will see that,” said Dick Peffley, LBWL GM.

The state has partnered with utility companies all across the state to try to make these goals happen.

“I want my grandkids to grow up in a safe clean environment and were going leave the planet better than when we found it,” said Whitmer.

This is a big step in Michigan becoming more sustainable.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.