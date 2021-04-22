Gov. Whitmer signs two new bipartisan bills to extend State and City income tax return deadlines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Governor Whitmer signed two bipartisan state House bills that will update State and City income tax filing and extend payment deadlines.

“I’m happy to sign both of these bipartisan bills that give Michiganders more time on their income taxes,” said Governor Whitmer.

The first House Bill 4569 amends the Uniform City Income Tax Ordinance to extend the April 15 or April 30 city income tax return or payment deadline.

Within the tax year, the new deadline will follow the IRS or 15 days after, whichever is applicable for the city administering the income tax. Taxpayers will not be subject to interest and penalties during city income tax deadline extension periods.

“This has been a challenging time for both individuals and businesses. Moving these tax deadlines to align with changes at the federal level is simply the right thing to do, giving everyone a bit of a buffer and peace of mind as we navigate these extraordinary times,” said Whitmer.

The second House Bill 4571 codifies the state income tax deadline from April 15, to May 17. In addition, if the IRS again extends the federal income tax filing and payment due date for the 2020 tax year, the state income tax deadline will also be automatically extended to match the federal income tax deadline.

Taxpayers will not be subject to interest and penalties during state income tax deadline extension periods.

