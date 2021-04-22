East Lansing Downtown Underground market canceled due to COVID-19 cases

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Due to continued high rates of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the area, City of East Lansing staff have made the difficult decision to cancel the final two East Lansing Downtown Underground Markets. They were scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 25 and Sunday, May 9 as a part of the “Daytime. Nighttime. Anytime. Place Project.

Community members can still enjoy other elements of the Place Project in downtown East Lansing, including the “ELHS & MMS” Community Art Exhibit”.

You can park at curbside pickup areas or visit the recently installed outdoor seating/dining areas for downtown patrons, which can be found at the following locations:

- Pedestrian alley located in the 500 block of Grand River Avenue

- North side of the Division Street Garage along Albert Avenue

- Plaza located on the east side of the East Lansing Marriott

- Ann Street Plaza (corner of Albert and M.A.C. avenues)

- Pedestrian link under Newman Lofts (adjacent to Barrio Tacos)

Community members can also grab takeout from local businesses and take advantage of these outdoor dining locations. Downtown visitors are reminded that if you are visiting businesses in person, be sure to follow all COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Staff are moving ahead with plans to host the 2021 East Lansing Farmers Market (ELFM) this summer and fall in Valley Court Park. Additional details about the ELFM will be provided soon.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.