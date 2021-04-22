Cubs Looking For Sweep of Mets

-CHICAGO (AP) - Javier Báez and the Chicago Cubs will try for a three-game sweep of the Mets tonight. New York committed a season-high four errors during an ugly 16-4 defeat last night at chilly Wrigley Field. Báez became the first player to go 0 for 4 with four strikeouts in one game and then hit a grand slam in the next since Gorman Thomas did it for Milwaukee in the first two games of the 1978 season, according to STATS. David Bote drove in four runs as the Cubs won their second straight after losing six of eight. Chicago scored its most runs since putting up 16 against Pittsburgh on Sept. 15, 2019. Trevor Williams looks to win his second consecutive start for the Cubs.

