Covid Touches Olympic Torch Relay

Japanese torchbearer Azusa Iwashimizu, center, a member of Japan women's national football...
Japanese torchbearer Azusa Iwashimizu, center, a member of Japan women's national football team, arrives at a torch kiss point to pass on the flame during the torch relay grand start outside J-Village National Training Center in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Thursday, March 25, 2021. The torch relay for the postponed Tokyo Olympics began its 121-day journey across Japan on Thursday and is headed toward the opening ceremony in Tokyo on July 23.(Source: Philip Fong/Pool Photo via AP)
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-- Tokyo Olympics organizers say a policeman tested positive for COVID-19 a day after his assignment last week at the Olympic torch relay. It is the first positive test connected to the relay since it began March 25 from northeastern Fukushima prefecture. Organizers say the policeman was assigned to control traffic on the April 17 leg in southwestern Kagawa prefecture. They said he developed symptoms and tested positive the next day. Local health authorities are investigating. They say the policeman was wearing a mask and taking social distancing measures.

