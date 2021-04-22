Cold weather could threaten Michigan’s crops

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The cold weather the last few days in mid-Michigan has been hard for local farmers. The effects of harsh temperatures could damage their crops.

Michigan is the second most diverse state in agriculture behind California and when freezing temperatures hit the state this week, the abundance of crops were put at risk. Steve Tennes, owner of Country Mill Farms, is trying to be optimistic.

“We’re still very hopeful,” Tennes said. “It’s still too early to tell for sure where the crop is. There’s always a chance for another freeze come early May.”

Spring is when fruit trees start to bloom, and arguably it’s the hardest time of the year for farmers.

“We’re on guard for any one of these nights where we can lose an entire year’s worth of work in one cold night,” Tennes said.

And from just two nights, Country Mill is guessing they will lose 30% of its peaches and 10-20% of its apples.

“When that flower is open, it’s the most susceptible to being killed,” Tennes said. “It starts dying around 28 degrees and by 25, 24 degrees, 90% of them are gone.”

Even if there is some damage from the cold, there are other important steps in order for crops to survive. Audrey Sebolt is a horticulture specialist for the Michigan Farm Bureau.

“We need dry conditions or that pollen won’t fly around and pollinate the flowers,” Sebolt said.

“And then we need temperatures that are about 55 to 70 and we can’t have really gusty conditions.” Tennes said, “We still have time for more freezes, so we’re going to be prepared as farmers, make sure we’re vigilant so we can have safe, local food.”

At Country Mill, Steve Tennes is confident the investments that he’s made will ensure a healthy harvest come this summer and fall.

