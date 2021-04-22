Advertisement

Celebrating Earth Day with the Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Project

Learn more about the community gardens
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Today is Earth Day and Studio 10 celebrated the big day with Julie Lehman, who is the garden project manager with the Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Project. Learn more about the GLFB Garden Project’s Resource Center located at Foster Park in Lansing and how you can reserve your spot in a community garden near you.

