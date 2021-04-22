Celebrating Earth Day with the Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Today is Earth Day and Studio 10 celebrated the big day with Julie Lehman, who is the garden project manager with the Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Project. Learn more about the GLFB Garden Project’s Resource Center located at Foster Park in Lansing and how you can reserve your spot in a community garden near you.

