Barcelona Maintains Support of Super League

East Bladen boys soccer program suspends workouts, games through Feb. 22 due to Covid-19
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Barcelona president Joan Laporta has maintained his support for the Super League despite the quick exit of 10 of the 12 founding clubs in the breakaway competition.

The Super League provoked a backlash by other clubs, fans and authorities around Europe after it was announced by a dozen top clubs in England, Spain and Italy on Sunday. It has since collapsed and is now officially backed only by Barcelona and Real (ray-AL’) Madrid.

The 12 elite clubs wanted to boost their revenues by cutting UEFA, the governing body of European soccer, out of the equation and replacing the Champions League with the new tournament of 20 teams.

Laporta says the Super League “is absolutely necessary” and adds “the biggest clubs create the most financial resources and we must have our say in deciding how the earnings are shared.”

