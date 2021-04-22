Avoiding preparer fraud in this year’s tax season

WASHINGTON, Mich. (WILX) - With less than one month left in this year’s tax season, the Department of Justice urges taxpayers to choose their return preparers wisely. Return preparer fraud is one of the IRS’ Dirty Dozen Tax Scams.

The department intends to send a strong message that those who prepare fraudulent returns will face serious consequences.

The Tax Division reminds taxpayers that the IRS has information on its website for choosing a tax preparer and have launched a free directory of federal tax preparers. This directory offers information on how to avoid “ghost” tax preparers.

In addition, IRS Free File, a public-private partnership, offers free online tax preparation and filing options on IRS partner websites for individuals whose adjusted gross income is under $72,000. For individuals whose income is over that threshold, IRS Free File offers electronical federal tax forms that can be filled out and filed online for free.

In the past decade, the Tax Division has obtained injunctions against hundreds of unscrupulous tax preparers. Information about these cases is available on the Justice Department’s website.

An alphabetical listing of persons enjoined from preparing returns and promoting tax schemes can be found this page. If you believe that one of the enjoined persons or businesses may be violating an injunction, please contact the Tax Division with details.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.