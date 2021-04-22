Adrian Bulldogs win ACHA D1 National Championship

ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - The Adrian Bulldogs are celebrating their second ACHA D1 National Title in three seasons.

“It’s a special feeling,” said head coach Gary Astalos.

Astalos and captain Dan Stone helped Adrian capture the title.

Stone says it’s a feeling he’ll never forget.

“It was my last shift, so I just kind of wanted to look around and take it all in,” he said. “It’s an awesome feeling. That’s all I can say. I’m lucky. I’m very lucky.”

Live every team, the season has been tough for Adrian.

School, testing and following protocols all took a toll on the Bulldogs.

“It’s definitely been a stressful year, but I’d much rather be stressed and let our kids compete in a safe environment than not playing,” said Astalos.

Astalos says the players feel the same way.

That commitment is part of what’s made their team so successful.

“These kids are on the ice every day, they’re in the weight room, they’re in the spin room, they’re in video, they’re in study hall,” said Astalos.

It’s stayed true, even after last year’s tournament was canceled.

The Bulldogs were the #1 seed.

“We had just gotten off the ice, and were preparing for nationals, Gary came in and gave us the news...we sat there in silence,” said Stone. “We were devastated.”

They used that as motivation.

“We all just reminded ourselves...’remember that feeling when they canceled it?’ we thought the trophy was robbed from us, we thought we were going to win it,” Stone said.

And a year later they brought back what was rightfully theirs.

