Vaccine focus shifting to mobile clinics

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a new push to get the COVID vaccine to high-risk populations in mid-Michigan.

The state is already asking health providers to sign up to offer mobile clinics in every corner of the state.

It’s part of an effort to get 70% of the population 16 and older vaccinated against COVID.

Some areas are ahead of the curve when it comes to reaching more people, including Ingham County.

The health department is ready to put its new mobile clinic on the street next week.

“It’s really about barriers and eliminating barriers and trying to be where you know people are,” said Linda Vail, Ingham County Health Officer.

Vail said the county is already starting to do mobile popup vaccine clinics.

Just now, you will start to see the clinics more often.

“It will just help with the uptake of the vaccine. They’re there. But they’re just coming to us. If we come to them, then that’s going to help,” said Vail.

State data shows more than 111,000 people in Ingham County have at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

Vail said those are people eager to get the shot, and most of them already have it.

Now, the focus is starting to shift to make sure everyone who wants the shot gets it.

“You’re not going to vaccinate 3,000 people a day that way. But you are going to gradually get through to a population who is experiencing barriers who might have concerns,” said Vail.

Many of the clinics will be able to offer information addressing concerns.

“It’s the ease. People might be thinking they’ll get vaccinated but don’t want to go to a lot of problems,” said Vail.

She said this approach will work.

“It’s effective. It’s typical public health work. We do that with flu vaccine, we do it with other vaccines,” said Vail.

Vail said this approach will take longer with the COVID vaccine than other mobile clinics because it’s already a slow process and the rollout of single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine is paused right now while more research is being done.

That means these clinics will have to go back out in three or four weeks depending on if they are using the Pfizer or Moderna two dose shots.

Vail said once the pause is lifted on the Johnson and Johnson, they’ll work that into the rotation.

The state hopes to have the mobile clinics eventually offer COVID testing and homebound vaccinations.

