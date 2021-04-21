Two Fiat Chrysler managers indicted on allegations of emissions test cheating

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The United States Department of Justice announced two Italian managers in Fiat Chrysler’s diesel engine program have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Detroit in a widening case involving allegations of emissions test cheating.

An indictment was unsealed Tuesday in the Eastern District of Michigan charging two Italian nationals, along with a previously charged co-conspirator, for their alleged role in a conspiracy to defraud U.S. regulators and customers by making false and misleading statements about the emissions controls and fuel efficiency of more than 100,000 diesel vehicles sold in the United States by FCA US LLC.

Sergio Pasini and Gianluca Sabbioni each face nine charges including violating the Clean Air Act, wire fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the US.

According to the court documents, Pasini, 43, of Ferrera, Italy, and Sabbioni, 55, of Sala Bolognese, Italy, along with a previously charged co-conspirator, Emanuele Palma, 42, of Bloomfield Hills, were responsible for developing and calibrating the 3.0-liter diesel engine used in certain FCA diesel vehicles.

Their responsibilities included calibrating several software features in the vehicles’ emissions control systems to meet emissions standards for nitrogen oxides, a family of poisonous gases that are formed when diesel fuels are burned at high temperatures, while also achieving best-in-class fuel-efficiency targets set by FCA.

Fiat Chrysler, which is now Stellantis, has denied any deliberate attempt to cheat on tests.

The full, 48-page indictment can be found HERE.

