The Spartans are excited to finally play in front of fans

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s been nearly two years since the MSU Spartans even held a spring game, now Saturday, the Green and White will be playing in front of about six thousand people.

It’s not a huge number, but the Spartans say it’s better than an empty Spartan Stadium.

“Even if it’s a little amount, seeing people in the stands cheering for us, we missed it a lot,” said MSU linebacker Noah Harvey. “It’s an opportunity to get out there in front of our fans, and we haven’t had that.”

The Spartans will be following strict protocols to comply with state orders. Social distancing, facemasks, and even seating in separate pods will be enforced across the stadium.

Michigan State Athletic Director Bill Beekman says he’s excited to give fans a chance to watch games in-person this year.

“This will really be our first experiment, and interestingly, we’re the only division one school in the state that’s hosting a spring game event this year,” said Beekman. “If I could find a way to get 20, 30, 40 thousand in there, by golly we would.”

Head Coach Mel Tucker says the exposure to fans is going to help his program, with a lot of young new faces.

“Everyone wants to be in the stadium, and everyone’s hungry for football,” said Tucker. “It’s a great opportunity for us to show everyone where we are at this point and connect with our fans. There’s going to be some excitement, and there’s going to be some pressure.”

It’s a pressure that will be welcomed. Players are ready to show Spartan Fans what they’ve been missing.

“Pressure makes diamonds. I don’t really see it as pressure, more like something that’s going to add fuel to my fire,” said linebacker Elijah Collins. “Having people there watching gives me a chance to put on a show for people.”

The Spring Game kicks off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, and will be a 10 to 15 period practice that will include live scrimmage periods.

MSU Athletics has put up a list of Gameday protocols. They are:

Face Masks Required

Per Michigan State University policy, face coverings must be worn by everyone (including all faculty, staff, students, alumni, vendors and visitors) indoors and outdoors while on property owned or governed by MSU and while participating in MSU-related or MSU-sponsored activities.

Capacity

Michigan State athletics will distribute approximately 6,000 free digital tickets to the event. Only the lower-bowl seating areas (capacity of 54,566) at Spartan Stadium will be utilized, resulting in approximately 11% capacity. With the addition of the Spartan Marching Band, and the dance and cheer teams (approximately 300 total), total attendance will be well under MDHHS capacity limits (currently set at 20% capacity).

Ticket Distribution

Beginning Tuesday, April 20, Spartan Fund members in the top three donor levels will be able to claim up to four (4) digital tickets from a limited allotment. The following day, Wednesday, April 21, tickets will be available beginning at 7 a.m. on Michigan State’s official athletic website, msuspartans.com, with the opportunity to secure up to four (4) tickets. That same day, MSU students will be able to claim one of 500 tickets allotted just for students.

Health Screening

Everyone ordering a digital ticket must enter a valid email address to receive the tickets. The email addresses will be documented by the Spartan Ticket Office for contact tracing purposes. All email addresses receiving digital tickets from the Spartan Ticket Office will be sent a link 24 hours prior to the event to complete a mandatory health screening. The completed health screening form must be shown to stadium personnel before entering Spartan Stadium. Spectators also will be required to pass a symptom checklist.

Parking

Parking on game day will be free on campus in lots 79, 62, 126 and 63. Lot 124 will be available for accessible parking. Lots open at Noon. Tailgating is not permitted and lots will be strictly monitored to enforce this policy.

Entry and Seating Protocols

Digital ticket holders may enter at stadium gates B, C, J and K, located at the southeast, southwest, northwest and northeast corners of Spartan Stadium beginning at 12:30 p.m. At each of these gates, every other entry point will be used. On each line there will be ground markings to help identify 6 feet of space between groups of ticket holders. Customer service and event staff will assist at those entrances to ensure physical distancing protocols are being followed. The lower bowl of Spartan Stadium will be divided into five seating areas. Upon entrance, spectators will be allocated color-coded wristbands to sit in assigned seating areas throughout Spartan Stadium, which will ensure a predetermined number of people will be sitting in each section. Per MDHHS protocols, spectators will be in groups of no more than six people and at least 6 feet of physical distance must be maintained from people outside of one’s cohort.

Concessions

Concession stands will be open in both the north and south concourses where there is greater room for distancing. All concessions purchases will require cashless payment. Fans are only permitted to eat and drink when at their seating location.

Restrooms

Only the large restrooms on the north and south concourses will be open. Air PHX systems will be utilized in every open restroom.

No-Bag Policy

Spartan Stadium has a no-bag policy that will be enforced during the event, other than required for medical reasons.

Event Format

The event will be a 10-15 period practice featuring individual and group drills as well as live scrimmage periods.

