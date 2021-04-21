Survey: 1 in 4 looking for a new job

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A survey by Prudential shows one in four workers is planning to look for opportunities with a new employer once the threat of the pandemic has subsided.

The survey was conducted in March and sampled 2,000 employed adults, including a statistically substantial sample of workers that are or have been working remotely during the pandemic.

Of those planning to leave their job, 80% said they are doing so over concerns about their career advancement.

Meanwhile, 72% say the pandemic caused them to rethink their skill sets.

A year into the pandemic, 68% of American workers say that having the ability to work both remotely and at the worksite is the ideal workplace model.

The survey from Prudential can be found below.

