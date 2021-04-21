Advertisement

Survey: 1 in 4 looking for a new job

72% say the pandemic caused them to rethink their skill sets.
A year into the pandemic, 68% of American workers say that having the ability to work both...
A year into the pandemic, 68% of American workers say that having the ability to work both remotely and at the work site is the ideal workplace model.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A survey by Prudential shows one in four workers is planning to look for opportunities with a new employer once the threat of the pandemic has subsided.

The survey was conducted in March and sampled 2,000 employed adults, including a statistically substantial sample of workers that are or have been working remotely during the pandemic.

Of those planning to leave their job, 80% said they are doing so over concerns about their career advancement.

Meanwhile, 72% say the pandemic caused them to rethink their skill sets.

A year into the pandemic, 68% of American workers say that having the ability to work both remotely and at the worksite is the ideal workplace model.

The survey from Prudential can be found below.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

