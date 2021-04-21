Recycling presentation as part of the MSU Science Festival

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The MSU Science Festival is continuing with presentations through April 30 with talks with experts, virtual tours and demonstrations.

Festival attendees will learn how to conduct a home waste audit, including how to get a baseline measurement of waste generation and identify areas for improvement.

Attendees will also receive tips to shrink their waste footprint and hear about the joys and challenges of the journey to zero waste.

The demonstration takes place 7 p.m. April 22nd and Recycling Education Coordinator, Katie Deska, says, “At the MSU Surplus Store and Recycling Center, we process over 20 million pounds of material each year, about eight to 9 million of that is recycling and we also prioritize educating the MSU campus and community about how to manage your waste as a resource.”

Through a demonstration of how to investigate one’s household waste, SSRC offers Science Festival learners of all ages a window into the world of STEAM as it relates to sustainable materials management.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.