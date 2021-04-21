Advertisement

Protest against GOP election reform bills

Leaders express disapproval over bills
Leaders express disapproval over bills
By Kylie Khan
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Republicans have introduced a package of 39 election reform bills. This package of bills would require voters to submit a photo ID, prohibit the mass mailing of absentee ballot applications, and restrict the hours people could drop their ballot off in boxes.

States across the country have recently taken up election reform bills including Georgia which led to the state losing business. That is something Mayor Marcus Muhammad, of Benton Harbor says he can’t afford.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans says he hopes Governor Whitmer would veto the bills if they were to pass.

A veto will likely lead to a petition drive that could allow the legislature to pass the laws themselves without the governors approval.

