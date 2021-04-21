Police investigating crash in Meridian Township that left one dead

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday at 1:22 p.m., Meridian Township Police were dispatched to Mt. Hope Road and Maumee Drive in Meridian Township for a two-vehicle crash with multiple people injured. Police say the crash occurred when a vehicle that was traveling westbound on Mt. Hope Road collided with another vehicle that was pulling out of Glendale Cemetery.

The driver and passengers of both vehicles were wearing seat belts.

Wednesday morning Meridian Township Police were informed that one of the victims, 70 year-old Linda Merwin of Mason, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The investigation of this case is ongoing. Meridian Township Police are asking anyone who has information regarding this incident to contact them at 517.853.4800, or submit an anonymous tip through the Department’s social media sites.

