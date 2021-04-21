New candidate announces run for mayor on final day to file

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One new candidate that just announced she is running for mayor of Lansing mayor is Melissa Huber. Tuesday was the final day people could file to run in the election and Huber made the announcement that night.

Huber says she has been frustrated watching her community “go down the wrong path for so long,” despite her efforts.

“Running is a matter of conscience, not ego, for me,” Huber said. “This wasn’t on my radar. For the past 15 years, I have mostly been working behind the scenes to fix problems in the city and help neighborhoods. But in my efforts to do so, I have gone against Bernero, Schor, Spitzley, and Dunbar on different issues that are incredibly important to me and vital to our future. I knew my fellow residents were looking for other choices. I couldn’t just stand by. I kept waiting for someone to step up that I could support, and no one did. So that someone became me.”

Huber is a community psychologist with two degrees from Michigan State University. She is originally from Los Angeles but moved to her current Lansing neighborhood in 1999.

She has also done outreach work for MSU over the last 28 years.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.