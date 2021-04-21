Advertisement

Nationals Lose Another Key Player

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna (23) can't quite make the catch on a two-run...
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna (23) can't quite make the catch on a two-run home run ball hit by Washington Nationals' Juan Soto in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
-WASHINGTON (AP) - The 2019 World Series champion Nationals were dealt another setback yesterday when outfielder Juan Soto went on the 10-day injured list with a strained left shoulder. The reigning NL batting champion originally was listed in Washington’s starting lineup facing the St. Louis Cardinals, but less than an hour before the game’s scheduled first pitch, the Nationals tweeted the move. Last-place Washington also has Stephen Strasburg on the IL with right shoulder inflammation, and Jon Lester began the season on the COVID-19 injured list and has yet to make his Nats debut. Max Scherzer is set to face the Cardinals today.

