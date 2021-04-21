Advertisement

NAACP denounces Mayor Schor over racial and social justice issues

By Maureen Halliday
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin came on the same day the Lansing branch of the NAACP is denouncing Mayor Andy Schor’s administration over racial and social justice issues.

The NAACP says Lansing Mayor Andy Schor must take accountability for a number of reports of harassment and mistreatment of African American city employees during his time in office.

NAACP President Dale Copedge said, “The committee felt it was time to react, a time to make a statement, or take a position on all of these past things that have happened.”

Mayor Schor is a defendant in a lawsuit from seven current and former black employees who claim the his administration created a hostile work environment and that they were retaliated against when they complained.

“When they were members of the administration found it kind of difficult to do their work when they were second guessed on a number of things,” Copedge said. “In fact, people in the cabinet would give suggestions over individuals who have the expertise. 10, 15, 20 years in doing that work, where they were overridden.”

Mayor Schor--who is running for re-election-- released a statement on the comments.

“While I disagree with the statement pushed by some new members of the NAACP, I am incredibly proud of the diversity of my administration,” Schor said. “We will continue the job of working together, with residents and leaders across Lansing, toward a more equitable future for all.”

Last year Schor hired a consultant to lead a diversity task force that is reviewing racial equity issues in the city. While the NAACP is denouncing Mayor Schor it is not endorsing one of his challengers in Lansing’s mayoral race.

