MSU spring game tickets go on sale at 7 am

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tickets for Saturday’s spring game are available at 7:00 Wednesday morning. You can claim up to four free tickets. Only 6,000 total tickets will be available, with just 500 reserved for students. Donors and season ticket holders were able to reserve their tickets earlier this week.

Tickets will be available on Michigan State’s official athletic website, msuspartans.com

The game is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. and will be a 10-15 period practice featuring individual and group drills as well as live scrimmage periods.

As a reminder, here are a few of the policies that will be enforced at Spartan Stadium:

Face Masks Required Per Michigan State University policy, face coverings must be worn by everyone (including all faculty, staff, students, alumni, vendors, and visitors) indoors and outdoors while on property owned or governed by MSU and while participating in MSU-related or MSU-sponsored activities.

Capacity Michigan State athletics will distribute approximately 6,000 free digital tickets to the event. Only the lower-bowl seating areas (capacity of 54,566) at Spartan Stadium will be utilized, resulting in approximately 11% capacity. With the addition of the Spartan Marching Band, and the dance and cheer teams (approximately 300 total), total attendance will be well under MDHHS capacity limits (currently set at 20% capacity).

Health Screening Everyone ordering a digital ticket must enter a valid email address to receive the tickets. The email addresses will be documented by the Spartan Ticket Office for contact tracing purposes. All email addresses receiving digital tickets from the Spartan Ticket Office will be sent a link 24 hours prior to the event to complete a mandatory health screening.

Parking Parking on game day will be free on campus in lots 79, 62, 126, and 63. Lot 124 will be available for accessible parking. Lots open at Noon. Tailgating is not permitted and lots will be strictly monitored to enforce this policy.

Concessions Concession stands will be open in both the north and south concourses where there is greater room for distancing. All concessions purchases will require cashless payment. Fans are only permitted to eat and drink when at their seating location.

No-Bag Policy Spartan Stadium has a no-bag policy that will be enforced during the event, other than required for medical reasons.

For a full list of game day information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.