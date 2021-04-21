Michigan Beats MSU in Field Hockey

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan scored two fourth quarter goals Wednesday and went on to beat Michigan State 3-1 in the quarter-finals of the Big Ten field hockey tournament. The event is being held in Iowa City. Michigan State beat Indiana 4-2 on Tuesday to open play and the Spartans entered the tournament with a 1-13 season record. Michigan’s win Wednesday advances the Wolverines to the semi-fnals with an 11-2 season record.

