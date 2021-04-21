Advertisement

Michigan Beats MSU in Field Hockey

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan scored two fourth quarter goals Wednesday and went on to beat Michigan State 3-1 in the quarter-finals of the Big Ten field hockey tournament. The event is being held in Iowa City. Michigan State beat Indiana 4-2 on Tuesday to open play and the Spartans entered the tournament with a 1-13 season record. Michigan’s win Wednesday advances the Wolverines to the semi-fnals with an 11-2 season record.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Coca-Cola is raising its prices.
Coca-Cola to raise prices
Sparks from construction caused a fire at a building that is part of the Delta Energy Park...
Building catches fire near BWL’s Erickson Power Plant
Governor’s office says Whitmer traveled out of state to visit ailing father
FILE
Lansing city clerk issues warnings to those that have not received state marijuana license

Latest News

Former Major Leaguer Robson Dies
FILE - In this May 26, 2019, file photo, Simon Pagenaud, of France, leads the field through the...
Indy 500 To Increase Fan Attendance
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna (23) can't quite make the catch on a two-run...
Nationals Lose Another Key Player
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Big Ten Honor For MSU Golfer