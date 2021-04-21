Advertisement

McLaren surgeons doing pro-bono work in Haiti

By Diana Cannizzaro
Published: Apr. 21, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the last 7 years McLaren surgeons Melissa and Dan Richardson have led a team of medical professionals to Haiti to provide medical treatment. They travel on their free time and provide the medical help for free.

“It’s a blessing because you have a skill and a gift and you want to share it with other people that’s why we do what we do here and we want to do the same for them because they don’t have access to healthcare down there they have very little access to healthcare down there,” said Dr. Melissa Richardson, McLaren General Surgeon.

People living in Haiti wait years to get medical treatment because they do not see doctors on a regular basis. They try to go on this trip once a year and plan on returning next February.

Dr. Richardson and her husband also started a nonprofit organization to help donate medical supplies to hospitals in Haiti since they have limited access.

Once the new McLaren Hospital opens it will be donating any old equipment it will no longer be needing to use to the facilities in Haiti.

