Make CATA part of your downtown fun

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you’re looking for some fun places to check out along Michigan Avenue in downtown Lansing, CATA can be part of that fun. With convenient bus routes located along Michigan Avenue, you can leave the driving to CATA while experiencing some of the great businesses in Lansing. For example, stop by Capital City Market in downtown Lansing and grab some fresh sushi or a Michigan made dessert.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.