Low impact body weight exercises

A Grand Ledge trainer is sharing some exercises for varying abilities
By Holly Harper
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Many people may still be working out at home, and a personal trainer form Grand Ledge is sharing some ways you can move your body at home.

Larisa Ballard has been teaching fitness and exercise classes for many years in various styles.

She has a few moves that are low impact people can try and for an extra bonus, you can add a towel into the mix to add a little more resistance.

