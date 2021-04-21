Local leaders react to guilty verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday night local leaders are reacting to today’s guilty verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin for the murder of Georg Floyd. Some are paying their respects at the George Floyd mural, along the Lansing River trail.

Nimo Mire, an employee of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at Lansing Community College, became emotional after hearing the guilty verdict.

“We were very eager. We actually all just sat down and cried together,” Mire said. “I’m really excited about what’s happened. I’m thankful that there’s going to be actual change and things being done about it. It’s kind of put in motion for people to know that they can’t get away with those kinds of things and they will be convicted.”

CEO of One Love Local and co-founder of Black Lives Matter Lansing Angela Waters says that while she’s glad Chauvin was convicted, there’s still more work to be done.

“The justice that we would long for is that there would be no more police murders of black people,” Waters said. “We have to get to the point where we as a nation fundamentally believe that everyone deserves to be safe and protected.”

Lansing resident Derek Evans says he’s hopeful of the progress being made. “There’s a lot more work to be done,” Evans said. “I think the work is being done. The conversations are being had.”

Mire agrees with Evans and feels a sense of unity with others in the battle against racism.

“A lot of people sing the song, ‘We Shall Overcome’ but, what does that actually mean? It says “we” right?” Mire asked. “Not just; How can I make a change in the community? What can I do? How can we move forward from that? So, I feel like everyone coming together in these communities and working together, it’s actually changing things and we’re putting into motion and moving forward with everything.”

Waters says things like access to good healthcare, education and affordable housing are all what she believes will bring the biggest change in our society.

