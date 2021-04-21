Advertisement

Lenawee County is ramping up their vaccination efforts

A healthcare worker prepares a coronavirus vaccine.
A healthcare worker prepares a coronavirus vaccine.(WLUC)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - Lenawee County is ramping up their vaccinations efforts and urging residents to get vaccinated through multiple vaccination clinics they are offering this week.

Residents ages 16 years and older looking to get vaccinated can do so at the Lenawee County Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 24. Those aged 16-18 are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and Lenawee County was allocated 1170 doses this week

“We planned this clinic specifically for that age group,” explains Martin Marshall, Lenawee County Administrator. “We know that they can only receive the Pfizer vaccine and our supply of this type has not been as steady as the Moderna. We don’t know when we will receive our next allocation. We wanted to offer this clinic on Saturday when it would be convenient for both them and their families to get them vaccinated.”

The Fairgrounds will also host a Moderna clinic on Thursday and the county says many appointments remain available for both clinics.

As more residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, County officials have noticed a decrease in demand for appointments.

“For the first time, we did not fill all our clinic appointments last week,” stated Craig Tanis, Lenawee County Emergency Management Coordinator. “Due to increased vaccine supply and a reduction in demand, we are eliminating the residency requirement. When receiving your vaccine, you will no longer have to show identification proving that you live or work in Lenawee County.

You can schedule your appointment online at LenaweeHealthDepartment.org or call the vaccine hotline at 517-264-4501.

With Michigan’s COVID-19 cases remaining high, Lenawee County Health Officer Martha Hall urges residents to not procrastinate when getting your COVID-19 vaccine.

“Please do not put off scheduling your COVID-19 vaccine,” said Hall. “With our recent increase in cases and hospitalizations, it is critical that we do everything we can to protect our community. With each dose of vaccine given, we are one step closer to beating this pandemic.”

