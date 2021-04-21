LEAP Awards $20,000 for Public Art, Artist-Entrepreneurs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) announced its award of $20,000 for public art through its Public Art for Communities (PAFC) grant program.

LEAP’s goal is to boost the Lansing region’s sense of place with support from PNC Foundation by contributing to two new permanent public art installations that will help the region compete for business and talent moving forward.

“LEAP has emphasized for years the importance of placemaking in economic development,” said Bob Trezise, president and CEO of LEAP. “Now, as we begin to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic safely, we must sharpen our focus on our sense of place. We know mid-size markets like the Lansing region are increasingly desirable in the vastly different economy shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic. Enjoyable, engaging, attractive, and memorable places are essential for increasing and maintaining our competitiveness. Talent can work from anywhere nowadays, and we want that talent to choose Lansing for their home.”

LEAP received a record-high number of applications for the PAFC grant program in 2021, indicating the region’s robust culture surrounding placemaking and public art.

In 2021, the PAFC program will facilitate new permanent art installations in Delhi Township and Meridian Township, which understand the need to deploy rigorous talent attraction efforts. Delhi Township will add a gateway sculpture to its award-winning “Realize Cedar” business district at the corner of Cedar Street and Keller Road Meridian Township will add a signature sculpture at the heart of its new and active Marketplace on the Green farmers market on Central Park Dr. by the Meridian Mall.

Since 2012, the PAFC grant program has invested $270,000 in growing a collection of strategically placed, permanent, public art across Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham counties. The program has funded more than 35 individual pieces furnished by artist-entrepreneurs showcasing a diversity of mediums from murals, alley walks, creative bike racks, sculptures and more.

Both awarded communities will launch a public Request for Proposal to seek submission ideas with the goal to complete the installations in fall 2021.

