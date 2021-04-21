Lansing School District will continue all classes online for the rest of the school year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District has announced today, that all classes will remain online through the end of the school year that concludes on June 11.

This updated news comes after the increase in cases of COVID-19 throughout Michigan.

“Recent reviews of COVID-19 metrics for the district and for the State of Michigan have determined the need to remain 100% remote with Screen to Screen Learning through the end of the school year,” said superintendent Sam Sinicropi.

To address learning loss due to the pandemic a eight-week summer program will be put in place called Student Opportunities for Academic Re-Engagement (SOAR) this also will provide mental health support to students.

The Lansing School District will offer two summer SOAR sessions planned to last four weeks each. with Session A will be scheduled from June 21 – July 15, and session B scheduled from July 19 through August 13, 2021.

The Lansing School District will continue providing face-to-face one-on-one services currently offered through the Department of Special Education. Learning Labs in the city will remain open and in operation.

Additional communication and information from the district will be sent directly to Lansing families.

More information on the Safe Learning Plan is online at Lansingschools.net

