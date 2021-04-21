Lansing Fire Department gives springtime safety tips

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In this month’s segment with the Lansing Fire Department, Studio 10 learned all about the ‘do’s’ and ‘don’ts’ of springtime yard clean up in the City of Lansing.

When it comes to yard waste you can either do backyard composting or sign up for the curbside collection. You can find all the guidelines here: https://www.lansingmi.gov/511/Yard-Waste-Services

You can’t burn brush, leaves, grass or trash.

However you can apply for a recreational burn permit either online or by mail. You can find the application here: https://www.lansingmi.gov/751/Recreational-Fire-Permits-Burn-Permits

Below are the permit rules:

Burning Hours:

Monday - Thursday 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday 5 p.m. - 12 a.m. (midnight)

Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. - 12 a.m. (midnight)

Good Friday | Memorial Day | Independence Day | Labor Day | Thanksgiving | Christmas Eve | Christmas | New Year’s Eve | New Year’s Day | ML King Jr. Day 8 a.m. - 12 a.m (midnight)

Burning of brush, leaves, grass or trash is strictly prohibited

Burning of building material or non-wood items is strictly prohibited

The fire must be continuously attended

Fires in approved containers are required to be at least 15 feet from any structure

Fires in an in-ground pit are required to be 25 feet from any structure

The Lansing Fire Department reserves the right to revoke any recreational burn permit for violation of any of the above regulations and or Fire Code

Permit is strictly for recreational purposes only

A water source must be readily available

If you have any questions, please contact the Fire Department at 517-483-4200.

The Lansing Fire Department also went over simple steps to fill your gasoline cans that you may need for lawn care equipment.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.