Jackson man arrested for possession of child pornography

(MSP Twitter)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Jackson man is behind bars after he was found possessing child pornography on his computer.

Michigan State Police arrested 24 year old Zhavian Kamani Cleveland of Jackson for possession of child porn.

Michigan State Police say Cleveland was arrested following a Michigan Department of Corrections compliance check when they found the sexually abusive images on his computer.

Michigan State Police charged Cleveland with criminal sexual conduct, child sexually abusive material, and using a computer to commit a crime.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for criminal sexual conduct, 20 years for each count of child sexually abusive material aggravated, and 20 years for using a computer to commit a crime.

