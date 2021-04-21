Indy 500 To Increase Fan Attendance

-INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis 500 plans to host 135,000 spectators next month, which would make it the largest sporting event in the world since the pandemic. The attendance figure is roughly 40% of what the grandstands hold at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The number was determined after Indianapolis held the NCAA men’s tournament without a significant spike in COVID-19 cases in the city. The race ran without fans last year for the first time in history. Most of the seating will be socially distanced in the grandstands. The viewing mounds in the infield will not be offered.

