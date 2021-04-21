Advertisement

Indy 500 To Increase Fan Attendance

FILE - In this May 26, 2019, file photo, Simon Pagenaud, of France, leads the field through the...
FILE - In this May 26, 2019, file photo, Simon Pagenaud, of France, leads the field through the first turn on the start of the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis 500 will be the largest sporting event since the start of the pandemic with 135,000 spectators permitted to attend “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” next month. Indianapolis Motor Speedway said Wednesday, April 21, 2021, it worked with the Marion County Public Health Department to determine 40% of venue capacity can attend the May 30 race.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis 500 plans to host 135,000 spectators next month, which would make it the largest sporting event in the world since the pandemic. The attendance figure is roughly 40% of what the grandstands hold at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The number was determined after Indianapolis held the NCAA men’s tournament without a significant spike in COVID-19 cases in the city. The race ran without fans last year for the first time in history. Most of the seating will be socially distanced in the grandstands. The viewing mounds in the infield will not be offered.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Coca-Cola is raising its prices.
Coca-Cola to raise prices
Sparks from construction caused a fire at a building that is part of the Delta Energy Park...
Building catches fire near BWL’s Erickson Power Plant
Governor’s office says Whitmer traveled out of state to visit ailing father
FILE
Lansing city clerk issues warnings to those that have not received state marijuana license

Latest News

Former Major Leaguer Robson Dies
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna (23) can't quite make the catch on a two-run...
Nationals Lose Another Key Player
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Big Ten Honor For MSU Golfer
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan Beats MSU in Field Hockey