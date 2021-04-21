Advertisement

In My View 04/21/2021: The best athlete in Detroit

In My View
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Who’s the best pro athlete in Detroit these days?

It might have been Matthew Stafford the past few years even though the Lions won very little. Might have been Miguel Cabrera in his prime, but he’s hardly that anymore. And in my view, if you have no stars, you’re likely a losing team. And all four Detroit pro teams currently have losing records, no coincidence.

Who’s the next bona fide Detroit pro sports star? We don’t know, but they can’t arrive soon enough.

