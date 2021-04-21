GOP slams Whitmer for visiting father out-of-state

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, Republican leaders ripped Governor Whitmer for traveling to Florida to see her ill father even though she’s been urging Michiganders not to leave the state. They said they want transparency instead of hypocrisy.

Republican leaders said their issue isn’t with governor visiting her father. It’s over her doing so while telling people not to travel -- and after banning nursing homes from allowing visitors.

State Senator Jim Runestead said, “Nobody has any concern with the governor going to visit a loved one. In fact, I think that’s something that everybody needs to be doing more of, especially the elderly, they need to have that contact. It is more that she’s telling other people to stay here.”

The governor’s office says she followed safety protocols. Republicans are demanding proof -- but the Whitmer administration says that info can’t be released because of threats to her safety -- like the alleged plot to kidnap her.

Michigan Republican Party spokesman Ted Goodman said, “We are against any threat of violence against our sitting governor. Of course we’re against it. But the people of Michigan deserve answers when your top leader during a global pandemic is visiting a state that apparently she was telling us not to visit. The people of Michigan deserve answers.”

The governor’s office wouldn’t make her available for an interview, but Tuesday Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist came to her defense.

“The governor visited her dad, who’s sick. She did so more than a month ago, when our COVID cases were nowhere close to increasing in the way they are now,” Gilchrist said. “So we shouldn’t politicize her going to see her fully vaccinated sick father. I think that’s something all of us can identify with.”

The governor’s office will not say exactly when or where she traveled. She told the Washington Post the criticism is maddening.

The Whitmer administration has acknowledged that one of the governor’s aides, as well as the head of the Department of Health and Human Services both traveled out of state recently as well.

