Friends of Park Lake find a natural solution to noise pollution

(WILX)
By Kaylie Crowe
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some volunteers are going to spend Earth Day cleaning up, by digging down. They’ll be planting trees along an interstate in mid-Michigan, but it’s going to do more then beautify the area.

Volunteers are getting into the earth day spirit this weekend by planting trees to prevent pollution in this neighborhood.

This open land along the highway will soon be forest, with trees starting at two feet and growing every year.

Friends of Park Lake are using their earth day efforts to prevent pollution in a local neighborhood. They’re planting 78 white spruce pine trees along park lake road in Bath Township on Saturday.

This combined effort between Friends of Park Lake and MDOT was three years in the making.

Friends of Park Lake President Judith Gardi said, “We’re excited and we want to ask for an extension because there’s another area we want to plant next year.”

This neighborhood lies next to I-69. Residents say the highway causes noise pollution, air pollution, and run off in Park Lake.

Gardi said, “420,000 vehicles through this section of I-69 every month, so not only is it noisy but it brings all kinds of additional pollution from the vehicle traffic into our neighborhood.”

Gardi says they couldn’t have gotten this done without their volunteers and community support.

“It’s neighbors working with neighbors to solve community problems and that’s what we’re working on,” Gardi said.

She told News 10 that this highway has been around for 35 years, and they are now finally resolving the problems it has caused for those living in this neighborhood.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

