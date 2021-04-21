Advertisement

Former Major Leaguer Robson Dies

(WTVG)
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) - Former major league player and coach Tom Robson has died. He was 75. New York Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz says Robson died of natural causes yesterday at a memory care facility in Chandler, Arizona. Taken by the Mets on the 50th round of the 1967 amateur draft, Robson played two seasons in the major leagues, with the Texas Rangers. He batted .208 with four RBIs over 23 games and 54 plate appearances in 1974 and ’75, playing first base and designated hitter. Robson coached for the Rangers, Mets and Chiba Lotte Marines under Bobby Valentine and also with Cincinnati.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Coca-Cola is raising its prices.
Coca-Cola to raise prices
Sparks from construction caused a fire at a building that is part of the Delta Energy Park...
Building catches fire near BWL’s Erickson Power Plant
Governor’s office says Whitmer traveled out of state to visit ailing father
FILE
Lansing city clerk issues warnings to those that have not received state marijuana license

Latest News

FILE - In this May 26, 2019, file photo, Simon Pagenaud, of France, leads the field through the...
Indy 500 To Increase Fan Attendance
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna (23) can't quite make the catch on a two-run...
Nationals Lose Another Key Player
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Big Ten Honor For MSU Golfer
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan Beats MSU in Field Hockey