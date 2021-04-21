Advertisement

Food assistance extended through April

If you are eligible, you will not need to re-apply to receive the additional benefits.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state is extending food assistance through May 4 for Michiganders struggling because of the pandemic.

This will go towards helping around 350,000 families.

If you are eligible, you will not need to re-apply to receive the additional benefits. The funds will be loaded onto Bridge cards between April 24 and May 4, appearing as a separate payment from the one provided earlier this month.

Here are the maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on household size:

  • One person: $234
  • Two people: $430
  • Three people: $616
  • Four people: $782
  • Five people: $929
  • Six people: $1,114
  • Seven people: $1,232
  • Eight people: $1,408

Anyone who receives food assistance can check their benefits balance on their Michigan Bridge Card by clicking here or by calling 888-678-8914.

