Food assistance extended through April

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state is extending food assistance through May 4 for Michiganders struggling because of the pandemic.

This will go towards helping around 350,000 families.

If you are eligible, you will not need to re-apply to receive the additional benefits. The funds will be loaded onto Bridge cards between April 24 and May 4, appearing as a separate payment from the one provided earlier this month.

Here are the maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on household size:

One person: $234

Two people: $430

Three people: $616

Four people: $782

Five people: $929

Six people: $1,114

Seven people: $1,232

Eight people: $1,408

Anyone who receives food assistance can check their benefits balance on their Michigan Bridge Card by clicking here or by calling 888-678-8914.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.