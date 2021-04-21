Food assistance extended through April
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state is extending food assistance through May 4 for Michiganders struggling because of the pandemic.
This will go towards helping around 350,000 families.
If you are eligible, you will not need to re-apply to receive the additional benefits. The funds will be loaded onto Bridge cards between April 24 and May 4, appearing as a separate payment from the one provided earlier this month.
Here are the maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on household size:
- One person: $234
- Two people: $430
- Three people: $616
- Four people: $782
- Five people: $929
- Six people: $1,114
- Seven people: $1,232
- Eight people: $1,408
Anyone who receives food assistance can check their benefits balance on their Michigan Bridge Card by clicking here or by calling 888-678-8914.
